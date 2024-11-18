Hezbollah rocket kills 1, injures dozens in northern Arab town

A Hezbollah rocket struck the northern Israeli town of Shfar’am on Monday, killing one woman and injuring dozens others, the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported on Monday.

Paramedics rescued the woman from an apartment hit directly by the rocket but were unable to save her despite resuscitation efforts.

Authorities later identified her as Safaa Kat Awad, a teacher in her 50s. She suffered fatal injuries, despite reportedly taking cover in her apartment's safe room.

"Unfortunately, a woman was killed as a result of a direct hit on a residential building," said Rami Suwaed, a United Hatzalah paramedic who responded to the scene. "We also assisted over 20 residents with various injuries, some of whom were evacuated by ambulance."

Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa reported receiving some 30 injured from the attack, including a 41-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who were admitted to the trauma unit in serious condition.

The IDF reported that approximately five projectiles were launched from Lebanon, with interception attempts made. The IDF confirmed that some projectiles hit Israeli territory.

The rocket attack comes as the military intensifies its campaign against Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, with airstrikes pounding the capital’s Dahieh district.

Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that damage in Dahieh has reached an estimated $630 million, with rebuilding across Lebanon after Israeli strikes projected to cost $3 billion—matching the toll of the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

The ongoing fighting continues against the backdrop of efforts to secure a cease-fire deal in Lebanon mediated by the U.S., to which Israel has agreed.

Hezbollah submitted its response to the cease-fire proposal presented by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, Lebanon's LBCI channel reported late on Sunday. Hochstein is due to arrive in Beirut as early as Tuesday and receive the official Lebanese position.

