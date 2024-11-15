'Dahieh destruction equal to 2006 war'; watch building destroyed in bombing

The IDF on Friday afternoon posted another warning to the residents of Beirut's Dahieh quarter to leave the area ahead of an Israeli strike on the Hezbollah stronghold. The IDF carried out at least six bombings of the sector of Lebanon's capital in the morning hours after warning civilians away. Buildings were taken down in the attacks.

According to a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper the damage to the Dahieh so far, is estimated to be $630 million while the cost of rebuilding all areas of the country, damaged in Israeli attacks could reach three billion dollars.

This is equal to the damage at the end of the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Al Akhbar said that in the previous war some 246 buildings were destroyed in the Dahieh while as of the end of October 2024, some 220 buildings were already destroyed. Lebanese officials estimated that rebuilding after the fighting ends could take three to five years.

Building collapses in IDF strike on Dahieh





3 View gallery Dahieh building destroyed in IDF strikes ( Photo: Ibrahim Amro / AFP )

3 View gallery Dahieh building destroyed in IDF strikes ( Photo: Hassan Ammar / AP )

Israeli security officials said they believed Hezbollah and the caretaker government in Beirut would not agree to Israel's demand for freedom to operate in Lebanon if the agreement under negotiations. Israel did agree for Lebanese army troops to be armed by the U.S., France and Britain who will be guarantors to the agreement and partners to its enforcement.

Israeli and American officials said an agreement could be reached within weeks and a draft of the deal was delivered to Lebanon's prime minister and the speaker of parliament who is negotiating on behalf of Hezbollah.

Officials in Jerusalem remained skeptical about the Lebanese military's ability to act against the Iran-backed terror group despite Washington's confidence that they would succeed. The level of trust in Lebanon's troops is low.

Hezbollah, the officials say, was be able to carry on the fighting and would not rush to accept a deal. In the meantime, the IDF continued its military pressure and its efforts to remove as many of Hezbollah's capabilities as possible. On Friday, Hezbollah fired rockets at Haifa and its surrounding areas twice since the morning hours and the Galilee was also repeated under attack.

Sources confirmed to the Qatari Al Araby al Jadeed channel on Friday that a draft of the agreement under negotiations was delivered to Beirut. "The American mediation has made no progress on a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel, the channel said. "Lebanon rejects any IDF freedom to operate in its territory after an agreement is agreed. Hezbollah refused German participation in the countries overseeing the deal."

3 View gallery Ali Larijani, senior Iranian official meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati

Mukati and Berri met with Ali Larijani, the visiting Iranian official who said Iran stands with Lebanon's government, its military and Hezbollah against Israel's aggression. "We will support any decision taken by Hezbollah and the government in Beirut," Larijani said. "We want to solve problems and Netanyahu wants to destroy things. Hezbollah is strong and the Lebanese are great people and we support the resistance. "

