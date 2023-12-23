Hamas military supply chief killed in Israeli airstrike, IDF says

Hamas military supply chief Hassan al-Atrash eliminated in Israeli airstrike ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF reported on Saturday that it eliminated a senior Hamas official responsible for arms trade, production and procurement for the terror organization's military wing in an airstrike in southern Gaza's Rafah the day before.

According to the statement, Hassan al-Atrash, who was killed in an attack on a vehicle he was driving in, also participated in smuggling weapons from various countries to the Gaza Strip and, more recently, was involved in smuggling weapons into the West Bank.

Air raid alarm sirens were activated in the northern Israeli communities of Shlomi and Betzet near the Lebanese border Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes in several southern areas of the country, including A-Naqoura, Teer Harfa, Al-Jibin, Meiss El-Jabal Ramiyah, and Ita al-Shaab.

Earlier, Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility for an attack on Israel at 3:45pm, although no alarms were activated at that time. Since the morning hours, the organization has claimed three attacks at the border and reported two casualties among its ranks. The IDF said that sirens that sounded on the eastern sector of the Lebanese border warning of an incoming drone were the result of a false identification.

On the Gaza front, sirens blared three times throughout several Israeli border communities throughout the day after over a day without incoming rockets. In all instances, there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Hamas continues to hold its ground regarding negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages, demanding a cease-fire before any such talks, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the military and political leadership of Hamas within the Gaza Strip has conveyed to its leadership abroad that it "can withstand prolonged fighting and is still inflicting heavy losses on Israel."

The report also cited sources asserting all reports of disagreements between the internal and external leadership of Hamas are incorrect.

The report outlines Hamas's four key demands: an immediate halt to fighting and withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza; opening border crossings for aid; indirect prisoner talks on the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for all Palestinian inmates held in Israeli prisons; and Arab-sponsored talks for a Palestinian unity government as part of a restructuring of Palestinian leadership

Meanwhile, Hamas-affiliated Palestinian network Al-Quds reported that Israel has informed Cairo that it intends to retake the Philadelphi Corridor — a buffer zone that straddles the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle , causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India, it said.

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

The IDF reported Saturday morning that a joint operation between IDF ground forces and the Israeli Air Force " led to the elimination of dozens of terrorists in the southern part of Gaza City ."

According to the army, 11th Brigade forces, anticipating an ambush, conducted diversionary fire to draw numerous terrorists into a Hamas command center. Coordinating with artillery and intelligence, Israeli jets targeted the building, successfully eliminating the terrorists.