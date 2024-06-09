World media focuses on heroic hostage rescue operation

The daring operation in which security forces rescued four Israeli hostages from the heart of the Gaza Strip on Saturday made headlines around the world in major international media outlets. Images of the four hostages appeared on the front pages of the most important media outlets, from CNN and BBC to The New York Times.

Hours later, following reports of casualties from strikes in central Gaza, major news outlets combined headlines about both events. " Israel rescues 4 hostages in raid Gaza officials say killed over 200," CNN reported to its readers.

The BBC's main headline featured a picture of hostage Almog Meir Jan giving a thumbs-up sign of victory after being returned to Israel: "Four hostages seized at Nova festival freed in Gaza raid," the UK-based outlet reported.

Many international media outlets highlighted the rescue of Noa Argamani, since footage of her being abducted on a motorcycle on October 7 had spread worldwide and became the most well-known image of the abduction for foreign news consumers.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on the rescue of the four hostages, stressing that "among them is Noa, the young woman who became a symbol of October 7." Corriere della Sera presented a picture of her being kidnapped alongside a headline quoting her words in a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held on Saturday: "These are the first words of Noa, who was held captive by Hamas for eight months: 'I'm excited, I haven't heard Hebrew in a long time.'"

The front page UK-based entertainment news outlet Daily Mail, one of the most widely read newspapers in the world, featured a clip from the video of Argamani's reunion with her father and a photo from her abduction video at the bottom. "Noa is free!" The headline read, " Brave student, 26, is among four hostages rescued ALIVE from Hamas's clutches."

The newspaper, which has extensively covered the hostages’ families and their suffering throughout the war in Gaza, noted that Noa's mother is very ill, showed past photos of the two of them, and stressed the young Argamani endured an "ordeal" in captivity.

Argentine newspaper Clarin reported about Israel's "mega-operation," also showing the video of Argamani's abduction on October 7. "The released hostages are young people kidnapped by terrorists at the Nova Music Festival. Noa Argamani was one of the faces and symbols of the attack due to the footage of her abduction."

Alongside reports of the daring operation, international media also reported on dozens of Palestinian casualties amid the action in the area where the hostages were held and in nearby locations.

By Saturday evening, headlines on news outlets reported many casualties in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, with Hamas alleging over 200 killed. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told the Saudi channel Al-Haddath that over 100 people were killed in Nuseirat, including a large group of terrorists and civilians whom Hamas used as human shields.

Arab media outlets like Al-Arabiya and Asharq Al-Awsat initially showed images of the hostage rescue operation in their main headlines and reported on the extraordinary IDF operation, but after a short while began changing their headlines, naming the operation the "Nuseirat Massacre."