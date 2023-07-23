Netanyahu implanted with pacemaker, ahead of critical vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was implanted with a pacemaker in his chest overnight Saturday, a week after he was hospitalized for what was then described as dehydration. The prime minister was under mild sedation and Justice Minister Yariv Levin was appointed as his replacement.

"A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu said in the video. "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."

Netanyahu said he will be released from the hospital ahead of the vote on Monday, on the reasonability clause that would curb the power of the Supreme Court's oversight of decisions by the government and its ministers, seen by opponents as the first in the government's assault on Israeli democracy.

The weekly cabinet meeting that was originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed and a meeting that was to take place with the Chief of Military Staff, on the IDF's preparedness after some 10,000 volunteers in the military's reserve forces, has also been postponed and will likely not take place before the vote.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrated against the coalition on Saturday calling on Netanyahu to halt the legislation.

The decision to implant the pacemaker was made after a monitoring device he was fitted with when last Sunday before he was released from the Sheba Medical Center, indicated there was a problem.