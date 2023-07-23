Netanyahu implanted with pacemaker, ahead of critical vote

PM says he is to be released ahead of critical Knesset vote on reasonability clause that would curb judicial oversight over government; scheduled meeting with IDF chief on readiness of the military, postponed

Adir Yanko, Itamar Eichner, Moran Azulay|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was implanted with a pacemaker in his chest overnight Saturday, a week after he was hospitalized for what was then described as dehydration. The prime minister was under mild sedation and Justice Minister Yariv Levin was appointed as his replacement.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu said in the video. "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."
2 View gallery
Sheba Medical Center, Benjamin Netanyahu Sheba Medical Center, Benjamin Netanyahu
Sheba Medical Center, Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
Netanyahu said he will be released from the hospital ahead of the vote on Monday, on the reasonability clause that would curb the power of the Supreme Court's oversight of decisions by the government and its ministers, seen by opponents as the first in the government's assault on Israeli democracy.
The weekly cabinet meeting that was originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed and a meeting that was to take place with the Chief of Military Staff, on the IDF's preparedness after some 10,000 volunteers in the military's reserve forces, has also been postponed and will likely not take place before the vote.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrated against the coalition on Saturday calling on Netanyahu to halt the legislation.
2 View gallery
הפגנה נגד המהפכה המשפטית בקפלן, תל אביבהפגנה נגד המהפכה המשפטית בקפלן, תל אביב
Protesters call on Netanyahu to halt judicial overhaul legislation, in Tel Aviv on Saturday
(Photo: Yuval Hen)
The decision to implant the pacemaker was made after a monitoring device he was fitted with when last Sunday before he was released from the Sheba Medical Center, indicated there was a problem.
Then, Professor Yehuda Adler, a cardiology specialist and medical director, told Ynet that the monitor that was implanted is an implantable loop recorder (ILR), a device that tests for arrhythmias. "We must rule out serious conduction disturbances in the heart, so they did the catheterization test for him. The whole dilemma here was whether it was just dehydration or if there is a heart rhythm problem here, and I think that at Sheba Hospital they did an outstanding job."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""