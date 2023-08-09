France bans far-right Civitas party for 'antisemitism'

At that meeting last month, Pierre Hillard told his audience that before the French Revolution of 1789, Jews and other religious minorities could not become French citizens because they were “heretics.”

Hillard added that "maybe we should go back to how things were before 1789," as several Jewish organizations and French politicians condemned the remarks.

