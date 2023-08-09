France bans far-right Civitas party for 'antisemitism'

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the dissolution of the far-right Catholic party Civitas due to its antisemitic nature.
"Antisemitism has no place in our country," Darmanin wrote on the "X" social media platform. "I strongly condemn these ignominious remarks, and I instructed the dissolution of Civitas."
At that meeting last month, Pierre Hillard told his audience that before the French Revolution of 1789, Jews and other religious minorities could not become French citizens because they were “heretics.”
Hillard added that "maybe we should go back to how things were before 1789," as several Jewish organizations and French politicians condemned the remarks.
Civitas is an extremist organization founded in 1999, working toward the reintegration of religion and state in France. Among its past actions, which were primarily aimed at attracting media attention, are incidents such as disrupting a theater performance in Paris in 2011, when the group claimed the play offended or defaced a work of art in the city of Avignon for the same reason. The organization has expressed support for an activist who was charged with displaying an antisemitic sign in 2021 and has led protests against a refugee center in the country.