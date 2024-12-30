Festive gatherings ease the toll of war for Israeli soldiers

Every day seems to bring news of another soldier lost in the battle against Hamas in Gaza. This grim reality has persisted for 15 months, taking a heavy toll on Israeli morale. To help ease the pain and uplift the spirits of those fighting on the frontlines, several organizations are stepping in to bring moments of joy to the soldiers.

Every day seems to bring news of another soldier lost in the battle against Hamas in Gaza. This grim reality has persisted for 15 months, taking a heavy toll on Israeli morale. To help ease the pain and uplift the spirits of those fighting on the frontlines, several organizations are stepping in to bring moments of joy to the soldiers.

Every day seems to bring news of another soldier lost in the battle against Hamas in Gaza. This grim reality has persisted for 15 months, taking a heavy toll on Israeli morale. To help ease the pain and uplift the spirits of those fighting on the frontlines, several organizations are stepping in to bring moments of joy to the soldiers.

One such organization is Meir Panim, which has been hosting festive Hanukkah parties to remind everyone that even in the darkest times, there is still room for light and hope.

One such organization is Meir Panim, which has been hosting festive Hanukkah parties to remind everyone that even in the darkest times, there is still room for light and hope.

One such organization is Meir Panim, which has been hosting festive Hanukkah parties to remind everyone that even in the darkest times, there is still room for light and hope.

“We can take a moment from the serious crisis that we’re facing and enjoy togetherness, appreciating the fact that we’re able to continue our mission to help bring light to each person in need,” said Meir Panim’s Director of Global Development, Mimi Rozmaryn.

“We can take a moment from the serious crisis that we’re facing and enjoy togetherness, appreciating the fact that we’re able to continue our mission to help bring light to each person in need,” said Meir Panim’s Director of Global Development, Mimi Rozmaryn.

“We can take a moment from the serious crisis that we’re facing and enjoy togetherness, appreciating the fact that we’re able to continue our mission to help bring light to each person in need,” said Meir Panim’s Director of Global Development, Mimi Rozmaryn.