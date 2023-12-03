IDF preparing for imminent capture of Jabalia and Shuja'iyya

The IDF's 162nd Division is poised to launch a ground operation Sunday night aimed at capturing Jabalia, a city near Gaza City. The military effort will extend to the Jabalia refugee camp.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Meanwhile, the IDF's 36th Division is gearing up for an operation to seize control of the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

4 View gallery 162nd Division soldiers near Jabalia ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Jabalia and the Shuja'iyya neighborhood are considered major Hamas strongholds, and the army is preparing for stiff resistance from Hamas, which has concentrated its strongest battalions there.

Over the years, the terrorist organization anticipated that the IDF would engage in frontal warfare, as seen in 2014's Operation Protective Edge, by first storming the urban areas near the border.

A sensitive target in Jabalia, close to the border, is the Yemeni hospital. Another challenge for the army in Shuja'iyya and Jabalia arises from the fact that hundreds of Hamas terrorists have fled there from other areas in the northern Strip captured by the IDF. Additionally, the remaining Palestinian civilian population in these areas, who have not moved south, is expected to further complicate the situation.

4 View gallery 36th Division soldiers operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Sunday evening that Haytham Al-Hawajri, the commander of Hamas' Shati Battalion, was killed in an Israeli airstrike .

According to the IDF, Al-Hawajri also commanded the abduction of IDF soldiers during Hamas' assault on southern Israel on October 7.

Hawajri also commanded the security of Hamas' operations at Al Shifa Hospital and led the fighting against IDF forces in the Shati refugee camp.

4 View gallery Shati Battalion Commander Haytham Al-Hawajri ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Earlier, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi paid a visit to the Gaza Division and spoke to reserve soldiers stationed there.

"We are looking at this operational pause, up until which in northern Gaza we dismantled two Hamas brigades, not completely yet, the 162nd Division is still working inside to secure our accomplishments and to strike more battalions,” he told the troops.

4 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“Yesterday, and today, we eliminated brigade commanders, company commanders, many operatives, and yesterday morning we started the same process in the southern Gaza Strip, it will be with no less strength than that, it will be with no less results than that, and Hamas commanders will meet the IDF everywhere in a very, very strong way.