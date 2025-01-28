'Even in captivity, I saw how you were fighting for me': Naama Levy's first Instagram post

Three days after her release from captivity, lookout Naama Levy, along with her friends Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, and Daniella Gilboa, shared a "first message" on the Instagram page that had campaigned for her release: "I’m home. After 477 days, I’m finally home. I’m safe and protected, surrounded by family and friends, and feeling better every day."

2 View gallery 'Finally home', Naama Levy

Alongside a photo of herself with her parents and the message she wrote on the helicopter taking her to an Israeli hospital-"Finally home, thank you to the people of Israel," Naama revealed: "During the first 50 days after October 7, I was mostly alone. Later, I was held in captivity with my fellow lookouts and civilian captives, who gave me strength and hope. We supported each other until the day of our release and even afterward."

Naama wrote that she is waiting for the release of lookout Agam Berger, who is expected to be freed from captivity on Thursday, along with civilian Arbel Yehoud and another hostage whose identity is still unknown. "We are waiting for Agami and the other hostages so we can complete the rehabilitation process. I want to thank the IDF soldiers and the entire people of Israel. Even in captivity, I saw how you were fighting for me! Thank you all, I love you."

Although Naama spent the first 50 days after her abduction alone, she was not held in a tunnel. Later, she was reunited with her fellow lookouts and other civilian captives. The lookouts were not always kept together, as their captors occasionally separated them and moved them between locations.

Meanwhile, Liri Albag’s sister, Shai Albag, shared a video from the day of her release and wrote: "My little sister—you’re number one. For 477 days, you didn’t give up; you believed the happy ending would come. I’m proud of you and love you more than words can ever express. And as I told you today – my life’s mission was to bring you home, and now my mission is to make all your dreams come true 💙."

2 View gallery Back amongst loved ones

Radio host Omer Gefen shared a greeting on behalf of Romi Gonen, who was released in the first phase of the deal along with Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher . "I want to send you greetings, everyone, from Romi Gonen, who is listening to us right now with her family. She asked me to dedicate a song on her behalf and share a few words," Gefen said.

He added: "Romi writes: ‘To the strongest family there is, my family – you are the best in the world, and the amount of love and appreciation I have for you can never be put into words. I’m with you ‘until after eternity.’ A meaningful song for her, and for us, we’ll listen to Peer Tasi’s ‘Until After Eternity.’ We love you, Romi, we’re thinking of you and everyone else. Thank you for these words."

The four lookouts who were released from Hamas captivity are still staying at Rabin Medical Center, surrounded by family and close friends. As time passes, more details are emerging about the harsh reality they endured in captivity – and the bravery of these young women.

Alongside the treatments the women are receiving at the hospital, they are constantly trying to find out whether their friend Agam Berger will be released in the next phase of the deal on Thursday and reunited with them. Only once Agam’s situation is clarified will it be decided which hospital she will be transferred to. Liri Albag will turn 20 next week, and her friends are preparing to celebrate with her, depending on her medical condition.