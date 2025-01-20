Moved dozens of times, kept in darkness: Inside Romi, Doron and Emily's captivity

Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbacher, 31, freed after 471 days in Hamas captivity , have begun recounting their experiences in Gaza while recovering in the hospital.

According to Channel 12 News, although none of the three were held alone, they were separated at various points and at times kept in underground facilities with little exposure to daylight.

4 View gallery Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen with their mothers ( Photo: IDF )

The women said they were occasionally allowed access to television and radio, through which they saw their families and the public campaigning for their release. They learned that their families had survived the October 7 attacks in Israel. “We cooked for each other and looked after one another constantly,” one said.

“I didn’t think I would return. I was sure I would die in Gaza,” one of the women shared, adding that they only learned of their impending release on the morning of their handover. “We were terrified during the transfer from the terrorists to the Red Cross because of the hostile Gazan crowds,” they recalled.

Despite intermittent provisions from Hamas, one of the hostages endured a medical procedure without anesthesia, underscoring the terrorist group’s cruelty. Emily Damari recounted spending extended periods with Romi Gonen, during which they were repeatedly moved between locations, including both underground tunnels and residential apartments.

Former hostages meet their mothers for the first time after release from captivity ( Photo: IDF )

Emily, who lost two fingers to Hamas gunfire on October 7, revealed she also sustained a leg injury during captivity. Romi, trained as a medic, treated her wounds and provided vital care. The three women also disclosed they learned Arabic during their time in captivity.

'Dorona is still Dorona, Emily is a fighter'

Friends of Doron Steinbacher visited her at the hospital Monday evening and recounted to Ynet the moment they saw on television that their close friend had returned from Gaza. “It was overwhelming excitement; honestly, our first reaction was screaming—screams of joy,” said Meitar Yaakobi. “Then came tears and an emotional breakdown, the realization that she’s finally here. For 471 days, we hoped, prayed and waited, and finally, it happened. It was a moment we’ll never forget.”

Noa Mizrahi shared that she and the group have yet to meet Doron in person. “We had a short video call with her, and we mostly told her that we hadn’t slept from excitement, that we couldn’t believe we were seeing her and that this day had finally come, and that we love her,” Mizrahi said. “She kept saying she loves us too and that she thought about us all the time. There was an outpouring of emotions on both sides—a huge, joyful release. It was a short call, but it filled our hearts and souls.”

4 View gallery Doron's friends ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Another friend, Chen Kaner, described the happiness of seeing Doron again: “Her smile is the same smile, and Dorona is still Dorona. It’ll take time for us to process what she’s been through and figure out how to move forward, but for us, she’s the same Dorona. We waited for her. She’s smiling, and that’s what we were waiting for—to see her smile, to know she’s alive, breathing, healthy and standing on her own two feet.”

Commenting on Doron’s brunette hair—normally blonde—her friends said, “It looks so much better on her; it really makes her blue eyes pop. But she’s perfect in every way, and we’ll take her in any color.” They added that the first thing they plan to do with Doron is attend a reunion concert of Argentinian soap opera cast Rebelde. “Doron already knows and is in shock that they’re coming to Israel. The show’s been postponed twice, probably because they were waiting for Doron,” they joked. “We also have a list of gossip saved for her, and we’re waiting to sit down for coffee so she can catch up—she won’t miss a thing.”

4 View gallery Emily Damari after her release from Gaza captivity

The group of friends is also close with Emily Damari, who, like Doron, lived in Kibbutz Kfar Aza before October 7. Meitar spoke about Emily: “I think everyone saw last night exactly who Emily is. The clips were so brief, but they showed her essence—a fighter, someone who conquers everything, the queen of life. We saw her pictures along with the entire nation, and we saw how she broke the Internet—there’s no one like her. She’s incredible.”

Chen added, “That’s Emily. No one can meet Emily and not fall in love with her. She’s one of a kind, truly.”

Noa reminded everyone that Keith Siegel, Gali Berman and Ziv Berman from Kibbutz Kfar Aza remain in Gaza. “Our fight isn’t over until they come back and until the last hostage comes home. We’re not just here for Doron—the fight is for everyone. We’re not letting up. This deal needs to be fully realized and completed.”

'Too many families are still waiting for their loved ones'

The families of Emily, Romi and Doron gave their first public statements Monday evening following the women’s release from Hamas captivity.

“472 days ago, we received Doron’s harrowing recording. Those words brought us immense pain and relentless fear. That moment will forever be etched in our hearts, but today, Doron is home,” said Doron’s sister, Yamit Ashkenazi. “We are still processing and trying to cope. She is well, strong and brave, but the road to recovery is long. She is surrounded by the warmth and love of her family, friends and all of Israel.”

Ashkenazi also expressed gratitude for the support they received throughout Doron’s captivity. “Our community in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and Israeli society as a whole stood by us at every step of this long journey. You gave us strength and hope, and you were an inseparable part of her return home. Your embrace crossed borders. The journey to bring Doron back has ended, but her journey to recovery is just beginning. We, too, survived the massacre and have yet to begin our own process of healing.”

4 View gallery Freed hostages relative address the press ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Mandy, Emily’s mother, said, “I’m happy to share that Emily is in good spirits and on the path to recovery. She is strong and determined.” She thanked Israeli security forces, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, incoming President Donald Trump, the British government, volunteers who worked for Emily’s release and the hospital staff caring for her.

“I have one request,” Mandy continued. “Keep fighting for the 94 hostages who still need to come home. Too many families are still waiting for their loved ones. The hostages in Gaza must receive humanitarian aid while awaiting their release—they need food, water and medicine. Thank you again for your support.”

Merav, Romi’s mother , began her remarks by noting the number of cameras present compared to the days following the October 7 massacre. “This shows where the nation and the media stand—kudos to us,” she said. Overcome with emotion, she added, “We are happy to say that Romi is now a former hostage. The reality we dreamed of has come true, and we are now a family of returnees.”

Merav also honored Ben Shimony, who tried to rescue Romi in his car during the Nova music festival before being killed, along with Romi’s friend Gaya Khalifa and Ofir Tzarfati , who were also murdered in the attack. She thanked the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their “courage and moral decision to initiate this critical process of bringing our sons and daughters home.”

Merav also expressed gratitude to the bereaved families, the families of the soldiers, U.S. President Trump and Qatar and Egypt for mediating the deal.