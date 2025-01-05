This is the organization that hunts down IDF soldiers who are traveling abroad

An IDF soldier was swiftly evacuated from Brazil after the anti-Israel group Hind Rajab Foundation initiated legal proceedings against him. The foundation claimed the soldier was involved in alleged war crimes. This prompted Israel’s Foreign Ministry to act urgently, coordinating with the IDF to identify and extricate the soldier from potential legal risks.
The Hind Rajab Foundation, which has targeted IDF soldiers abroad, strategically avoided naming the soldier to prevent Israeli authorities from warning him. Upon learning about the situation, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and top officials, including the ministry’s director-general, launched a coordinated effort with the IDF to identify the soldier. Within hours, consular officials contacted him and his family, emphasizing the need for immediate evacuation.
The soldier, who was traveling in a small group, was flown out of Brazil early the following morning. Israeli consular staff in Brazil assisted in securing a flight, ensuring his safety. Officials determined there was no active arrest warrant against him, but the foundation’s efforts heightened concerns over his legal exposure.
While no formal charges or exit restrictions were in place, the ministry conducted a “quiet review” to ensure the soldier could safely leave the country. A local attorney had filed a request to open an investigation, but no arrest warrant or detainment order was issued. The Foreign Ministry moved preemptively, opting not to take any risks.
The soldier and some of his companions have since relocated to a different country. Israeli officials emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary risks in such situations and urged IDF personnel to exercise caution when posting on social media, as public statements can lead to legal complications abroad.
Behind the Hind Rajab Foundation
The Hind Rajab Foundation, named after a six-year-old Palestinian girl allegedly killed in Gaza in January 2023, was established in February by Palestinian activists in Brussels. The organization, affiliated with the broader "March 30" movement, claims its mission is to seek justice for alleged war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians.
The group has shifted its tactics, avoiding publicizing the names of targeted soldiers to increase their chances of successful legal action. Recent reports from the organization claim it has compiled information on over 1,000 dual-nationality Israeli soldiers involved in the Gaza war. Arrest requests have reportedly been filed in eight countries, including Spain, Ireland and South Africa.
The foundation’s leaders include Diab Abu Jahjah and Karim Hassoun, both based in Belgium. Abu Jahjah, a long-time supporter of Hezbollah, once described the September 11 attacks as “sweet revenge” in a 2003 New York Times interview. He also founded the Arab League in Europe and continues to post inflammatory statements against Israel on social media.
Hassoun, chairman of the Arab European League since 2005, has consistently refused to recognize Israel, describing it as a “colonialist and racist state.” Following the October 7 Hamas terror attack, Hassoun wrote: “The Palestinians are not invading Israel; they are returning home and reclaiming their property.”
The Hind Rajab Foundation’s latest actions underscore a growing challenge for Israel, as legal threats against IDF personnel escalate worldwide. By acting swiftly, the Foreign Ministry demonstrated its commitment to protecting Israeli citizens from targeted legal and political campaigns. However, the case serves as a stark reminder of the risks Israeli soldiers face abroad.