This is the organization that hunts down IDF soldiers who are traveling abroad

The Hind Rajab Foundation claims to have filed arrest requests for 1,000 dual-nationality IDF soldiers across eight countries, including a soldier traveling in Brazil whose case made headlines on Sunday; It does not publicly name the soldiers so as not to warn them of their impending arrests; The group's actions highlight the growing global legal threats facing IDF soldiers, prompting swift responses from Israel to protect its citizens from targeted campaigns