Israel rallies global support to secure release of researcher kidnapped in Iraq

Israel has intensified efforts to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a researcher kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a senior Israeli official.

The renewed push involves collaboration with Israel’s allies, with the matter raised during a meeting of international hostage negotiators in Jerusalem this week. Envoys from the United States, Britain, Germany, Austria and Canada attended the meeting, which included discussions with Tsurkov’s family.

According to the official, Israel has asked these nations to leverage their embassies in Baghdad to pressure the Iraqi government to initiate negotiations for her release. Without diplomatic ties to Iraq, Israel is relying on third-party nations to mediate. “Many nations have embassies and contacts with the Iraqi government,” the official said, expressing hope for broader international support.

Israel believes recent regional shifts have created an opportunity to advocate publicly for Tsurkov’s release after months of behind-the-scenes efforts. The official cited the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 and changing dynamics in the Middle East following the Israel-Hamas war as factors that may influence Iraq’s willingness to act.

Tsurkov, 36, is an Israeli-Russian dual citizen and Princeton University doctoral student. She was abducted on March 26, 2023, in Baghdad while conducting fieldwork for her academic research. It is believed she is being held by the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, though the group has denied involvement.

On Wednesday, Tsurkov’s family met with Israeli hostage negotiator Gal Hirsch and counterparts from several other nations visiting Jerusalem. The meeting aimed to coordinate efforts among international hostage negotiators and pressure the Iraqi government to locate Tsurkov.