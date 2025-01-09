Israel steps up efforts to free researcher held hostage in Iraq

Israel has ramped up diplomatic initiatives, involving third-party nations, to secure Tsurkov’s release. Israeli officials are hopeful that shifting regional dynamics in the wake of the war with Hamas and the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 will prompt the Iraqi government to resolve the case.

Tsurkov, 36, an Israeli national with Russian citizenship residing in the United States for her Princeton University doctoral studies, was abducted on March 26, 2023, in Baghdad while conducting research. Authorities believe she is held by Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia, though the group denies involvement.

In April 2023, a senior U.S. official told Ynet that President Joe Biden had planned to demand Tsurkov’s immediate release during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The official said that Biden was closely monitoring the case and had urged Iraqi leaders to prioritize locating and freeing Tsurkov.

