The northern Israel air base in Hezbollah’s crosshairs

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket barrage overnight Sunday targeting the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel with "dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets,” saying it was in response to a series of Israeli strikes that the terrorist group alleges killed numerous civilians. The IDF, however, reported that only 10 rockets were fired in the salvo, most of which were intercepted.

The chosen target, Ramat David Air Base, had hosted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant just days earlier. During his visit, Gallant declared the beginning of “a new phase” in the northern conflict .

The visit followed a series of explosions of Hezbollah communication devices attributed to Israel, killing over 20 of the group’s fighters and injuring hundreds more, according to foreign reports.

“The center of gravity is shifting northward with the reallocation of resources and forces,” Gallant announced. “We are entering a new phase in this war. This is not Hamas; it is something different, and we must prepare accordingly.”

In July, Hezbollah released drone footage showing Ramat David Air Base , which is located about 30 miles from the Lebanese border.

According to the Lebanese terror group, the footage was taken the day before by its Hudhud drone, which has previously filmed in Haifa Bay and bases in the Golan Heights .

In the nine-minute clip, Hezbollah identifies various facilities visible in the footage, including fuel tanks for aircraft, the headquarters of the 109th Squadron, an Iron Dome air defense platform, ammunition depots, the headquarters of the 157th Squadron, hangars and the headquarters of the 105th Squadron.

The group also published a photo of the base commander's office, allegedly revealing his personal details and noting that he began his role in July 2022. Additional footage showed other warehouses and headquarters of the 101st and 160th Squadrons, as well as the technical area of the 193rd Squadron.

The video also includes images purportedly taken on July 9, featuring Apache helicopters, fuel storage and Hercules aircraft.

Bracing for impact

The IDF has been preparing for potential attacks on its Ramat David Air Base since the late 2000s, anticipating a scenario in which Hezbollah would focus strikes on the runways, radar systems and underground bunkers at the Air Force's only northern base. The Air Force has repeatedly drilled for scenarios involving operational continuity, rapid infrastructure repairs, relocating squadrons to other bases and bolstering air defense.

This preparation comes in response to the erosion of Israel’s air superiority in the Lebanese arena in recent years and the possibility that manned aircraft could be downed in a future war with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the latest barrage of rockets, launched around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, saying it had fired "dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets" at the base in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon that it said killed civilians. This marks the first time the Iran-backed group has mentioned using these specific types of rockets in its statements.

Sirens were activated in dozens of northern communities, from Kafr Manda to Afula, including areas that have not experienced alerts for a long time. Explosions were heard in Acre, Haifa and the Haifa Bay region, with interceptor missiles visible over Nazareth.

About 30 minutes before the barrage, the IDF reported that it had struck some 110 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon , including launchers and terror infrastructure. In total, the military said it hit 290 targets throughout the afternoon and evening, guided by Military Intelligence and Northern Command. "The IDF continues to degrade Hezbollah's terror capabilities and military infrastructure," the statement said.