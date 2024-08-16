Streisand says Harris is a joyful warrior, Trump a lying misogynist

Award-winning, singer, actress and Jewish icon Barbara Streisand told a fundraising event on Thursday she supports the Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, who will "send Donald Trump back where he belongs, on a golf cart, lying about his scores."

Streisand praised Kamala Harris, for her positions on healthcare, social justice and climate change, and called her "a combination of compassion and strength. A joyful warrior," who brings hope to the country.

She slammed Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance for their position on women. She said Trump disrespects women and insults any woman who questions him, calling them nasty.

