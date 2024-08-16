Streisand says Harris is a joyful warrior, Trump a lying misogynist

Award-winning, singer, actress and Jewish icon Barbara Streisand told a fundraising event on Thursday she supports the Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, who will "send Donald Trump back where he belongs, on a golf cart, lying about his scores."
The event hosted by Jewish Women for Kamal was attended online by some 30,000 people to raise money and support for the Harris Walz ticket.
Streisand praised Kamala Harris, for her positions on healthcare, social justice and climate change, and called her "a combination of compassion and strength. A joyful warrior," who brings hope to the country.
She slammed Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance for their position on women. She said Trump disrespects women and insults any woman who questions him, calling them nasty.
"At our Passover Seder every year, we like to expand on the traditional stories about Jewish men, to include and celebrate Jewish women. Rebellious women like Ester and Mirian," she said. "Too often the word rebellious is used to describe women who challenge authority but without that challenge, change rarely happens. So let's all find our own rebellious spirit to fight for our country," Streisand said.
"Clearly in some people's eyes, women don't count," she said. "Oh but we will in November, when they count the votes."