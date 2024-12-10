Nasrallah assassination site becomes pilgrimage center

The date for the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has not yet been announced, but in the meantime the site of his assassination in the Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold, has become a pilgrimage center. Nasrallah was assassinated on September 27 and the attack site is still a disaster zone of rubble, but the destruction does not prevent Hezbollah supporters from holding daily events there.

A few days ago, a festive event was held there in memory of Nasrallah. The event, called "Light from Light" was attended by hundreds of participants who waved pictures of the assassinated Hezbollah leader, waved the terror organization's flag, and lit candles. The entire complex was illuminated with strong lighting, which colored the ruins red.

In the background, eulogies for Nasrallah and slogans calling for following in his terrorist footsteps were heard. As part of the event, excerpts of Nasrallah's voice were also played. Local and foreign media outlets were present.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya network reported on Wednesday from the site of the assassination that supporters and followers of all ages attended the events. Attendees waved Hezbollah flags alongside pictures of the organization's leaders who were killed throughout the war. The victory posters throughout Dahieh do not reflect the situation on the ground. Dozens of destroyed buildings have become open spaces.

A notable visitor last week in the rubble of Nasrallah's assassination site is the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon. He returned to Lebanon the previous Sunday for the first time since being injured in the September pager bombing operation and being transferred to receive medical treatment in Iran. He arrived at the site of Nasrallah's assassination on Tuesday, just two days after returning to his position in Lebanon.

This was not his first media appearance after the injury, but his first appearance in Lebanon. From the scene of the assassination, he said: "The Lebanese people will continue their resistance and these attacks will not benefit Israel. Lebanon will remain strong, will regain its lands, and we will continue to support it. I wanted to hold my first appearance after the treatment from here, so that we can draw determination and strength from the souls of the dead."

Al-Arabiya claimed that most visitors arrive at the site dressed in black, and that many of them doubt the ability of Nasrallah's successor, the current Secretary-General Naim Qassem, to steer the ship. A visitor who was present on the day of the Iranian ambassador's arrival praised Nasrallah: "He should be an example for every Lebanese."

According to Al-Arabiya, supporters of the late Hezbollah secretary-general are awaiting the date of Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine's funeral , which is expected to take place in Dahieh. According to the report, Hezbollah has not yet decided whether to hold the funeral before the end of the 60-day cease-fire with Israel or after. Hezbollah wants the event for Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine to be exceptional and without interruptions.

In addition to the funeral issue, the newspaper said that the burial site is also in question. According to al-Diyar, Hezbollah is interested in building a shrine for Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, similar to the one erected for former Hezbollah Secretary-General Abbas al-Musawi in the village of a-Nabi Chit in the al-Baqa'a region in Lebanon.

The location of the shrine is reportedly currently under discussion, with three options – two of them in Beirut's Dahieh and one in the area of the old road leading to the airport. The location will be chosen based on the available space and the capacity to accommodate visitors. In the meantime, it seems that, as time passes, the site of the assassination in Dahieh, among the ruins, is becoming a significant focal point for visitors supporting the terrorist organization.