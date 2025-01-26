Returned hostages Emily, Doron and Romi released from hospital

Sheba Medical Center announced Sunday that Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbacher, 31, recently released after 471 days in Hamas captivity , have completed their stay and medical evaluations at the facility’s reintegration complex.

“The medical center will continue to support them and their families,” the hospital said in a statement. “We remain ready and vigilant until the last hostage returns.” The released women are now headed to Kfar HaMaccabiah, where they will continue receiving medical care and emotional support while reuniting with their families.

2 View gallery Emily Damari, Doron Steinbacher and Romi Gonen ( Photo: IDF )

Roni Steinbrecher, Doron’s father, spoke of the overwhelming emotions surrounding the young womens' release and expressed gratitude to the Israeli public for its support and to the hospital for its care. “We have a long road ahead of us, especially for Doron, but we will persist in advocating for the swift return of all remaining hostages,” he said.

On Friday, the families of Gonen, Steinbrecher, and Damari shared their first Shabbat meals together after more than 15 months of separation. “This is the first Shabbat in 67 weeks with Doron at our table,” said Roni and Simona Steinbrecher. “While we are overjoyed, our celebration will only be complete when all hostages are home. This is a national mission, and we must keep up the momentum through public gatherings across the country.”

2 View gallery The Gonen family ( Photo: Hostages and Missing Families Forum )

The Steinbrecher family encouraged continued public demonstrations, emphasizing: “Our Doron thanks everyone and urges you to keep attending rallies. We will not stop until every hostage is returned.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Gonen family echoed this sentiment in a message: “Shabbat Shalom, Israel. Tonight, we will bless the wine with Romi for the first time in 67 weeks. We expect the government to fulfill all steps necessary to bring everyone home. To the people of Israel – thank you for standing with us, for your strength and moral compass. Together, we will complete this journey. Shabbat Shalom and good news to all.”

Tensions over remaining hostages

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with 90 hostages still in captivity. According to the ongoing agreement, 26 of them are expected to be released in the next stage. However, negotiations have hit a snag over the release of Arbel Yehoud, initially slated for the second phase.

Efforts to resolve the impasse are ongoing, though the Netzarim crossing, scheduled to open as part of the agreement, remains closed due to what Israeli officials have described as a breach by Hamas. Thousands of Gazans were seen near the crossing Sunday morning, some chanting, “Where is Arbel? Everyone is searching for her.”

The families of the freed hostages, while celebrating their loved ones’ return, continue to advocate for the release of all captives, urging the public and government to remain steadfast in their efforts.