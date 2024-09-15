IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers after drone, rocket attacks on north

Earlier the military said its fighter jets targeted launchers, some of whom were armed and ready for use. The military said it observed secondary explosions after its strike, indicating rockets were loaded on the launchers.

Earlier the military said its fighter jets targeted launchers, some of whom were armed and ready for use. The military said it observed secondary explosions after its strike, indicating rockets were loaded on the launchers.

Earlier the military said its fighter jets targeted launchers, some of whom were armed and ready for use. The military said it observed secondary explosions after its strike, indicating rockets were loaded on the launchers.

said in the weekly cabinet meeting that the current situation in the north would not be allowed to continue. Tens of thousands of residents of the Galilee were evacuated at the start of the war and have not been able to return to their homes. Others who were not told to leave the area, have been living under rocket and drone fire for the past 11 months.

said in the weekly cabinet meeting that the current situation in the north would not be allowed to continue. Tens of thousands of residents of the Galilee were evacuated at the start of the war and have not been able to return to their homes. Others who were not told to leave the area, have been living under rocket and drone fire for the past 11 months.