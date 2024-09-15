IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers after drone, rocket attacks on north

The IDF said on Sunday that it was conducting strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon after the Iran-backed terror group launched attack drones on the Galilee and Golan Heights.
Hezbollah also fired rockets at Israel's north activating the Iron Dome missile defense system that intercepted one of the rockets while the other landed in an open field.
Residents of the Golan were urged, by the local councils to remain in shelters as drones were approaching. The military closed roads to prevent the movement of civilians.
Earlier the military said its fighter jets targeted launchers, some of whom were armed and ready for use. The military said it observed secondary explosions after its strike, indicating rockets were loaded on the launchers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the weekly cabinet meeting that the current situation in the north would not be allowed to continue. Tens of thousands of residents of the Galilee were evacuated at the start of the war and have not been able to return to their homes. Others who were not told to leave the area, have been living under rocket and drone fire for the past 11 months.
"I visited the north. I listen to the residents of the north. I talk to them and with the heads of the local authorities. I see the distress and hear the outcry," Netanyahu said. "The current situation will not continue. I am committed to this. The government is committed to this and we will not settle for less. We will do this thanks to the bravery of our soldiers, and from unity within us, as a beleaguered nation that stood up to our enemies to ensure our future."