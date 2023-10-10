In 1st since Hamas attack, shelling from Syria lands in Israel

Third front? Troops respond with artillery fire and mortar shells, targeting site from which first attack originated; Syrian war monitor claims shelling carried out by Hezbollah-affiliated Palestinian groups

Yoav Zitun, Hadar Adi|
For the first time since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, mortar shells were fired from Syria into Israel, landing in an open area, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Tuesday night.
Just minutes after the initial report of the shelling from Syria, the IDF reported that its soldiers responded with artillery fire and mortar shells, targeting the site from which the first attack originated.
1 View gallery
חיילי צה"ל בגבול הצפוניחיילי צה"ל בגבול הצפוני
Israeli soldiers at Lebaon-Syira-Israel tripoint
(Photo: Reuters / Lisi Niesner)
According to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, a London-based opposition war monitor, the shelling was carried out by Palestinian groups affiliated with Hezbollah.
Earlier on Tuesday, several rocket salvos were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. The IDF retaliated with artillery fire. Additionally, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanese territory toward an Israeli military armored vehicle near the Avivim military base. In retaliation, an Israeli helicopter attacked a Hezbollah post.
There were also several infiltration alerts in West Bank settlements, along with instances of stone-throwing and firebomb attacks targeting cars with Israeli license plates on West Bank roads. These incidents, following the deadly Hamas attack, may indicate that Israel could be facing a multifaceted conflict across various fronts.
