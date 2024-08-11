The Palestinians' next move against Israel in the UN

The Palestinian Authority is gearing up to present a resolution at the United Nations urging countries worldwide to "distinguish their dealings with Israel from their actions in the occupied territories," specifically referring to the West Bank. This proposal, set to be introduced during the first week of the 70th UN General Assembly, which starts on September 10, aims to put into practice the

The Palestinian Authority is gearing up to present a resolution at the United Nations urging countries worldwide to "distinguish their dealings with Israel from their actions in the occupied territories," specifically referring to the West Bank. This proposal, set to be introduced during the first week of the 70th UN General Assembly, which starts on September 10, aims to put into practice the