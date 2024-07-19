ICJ says Israel violates international law in West Bank

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Friday convened to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of Israel's presence in the West Bank following a request from the UN General Assembly.
The court found Israel was in violation of international law in its continued occupation of the territories in its settlement policies, settling of its population in the territory and use of the natural resources of the territory. Israel also failed to ensure an adequate supply of water and other resources, as an administrator of the territory, responsible for the local population.
Application of Israeli law to settlers in the West Bank was also a violation of international law and the Geneva convention.
Salem said Israel's military rule over the West Bank caused the forced transfer and deportation of Palestinians against their will.
The session is presided over by the president of the panel former Lebanese UN ambassador Nawaf Salem who has been an outspoken critic of Israel during his 11-year term. He joined the court after leaving his post as Beirut's envoy in 2018 and was appointed president earlier this year.
Salem began the session by discussing the authority of the court to provide its opinion. He said the ICJ can give a non-binding advisory opinion rejecting calls by Israel and a handful of other countries to refuse to give one.
ICJ says Israel fails to protect the Palestinian population from the violence of settlers.