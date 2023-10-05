IDF soldiers, terrorists exchange fire in Tulkarm, clash in Nablus





Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Tulkarm









Israeli security forces arrested a wanted man overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in Tulkarm in the northwestern West Bank. During the operation, there were exchanges of fire between the Israel Defense Forces soldiers and the terrorists, and IEDs were used against the forces. Toward morning, the forces left the city and, according to the IDF spokesman, the exchanges of fire continued as they were leaving; injuries were detected among the terrorists.

A short time later, terrorists opened fire from a vehicle toward the settlement of Avni Hefetz in Samaria. There were no casualties. An IDF force from a Golani patrol chased the car, and during the arrest attempt there was an exchange of gunfire and two of the terrorists were killed. There were no casualties among the soldiers.

During the night, hundreds of Jewish worshipers entered Joseph's Tomb under heavy IDF security, while at the same time dozens of Palestinians rioted and burned tires on the spot. Later, explosive devices were used against the forces that secured the entrance of the 40 buses to the compound, and an IDF soldier was slightly injured.

In addition, near the village of Azzun in the northern West Bank, terrorists threw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli bus, which was not damaged. Two suspects were arrested. IDF forces also broke up clashes between settlers and Palestinians near Maale Levon in the Binyamin area, after Palestinians threw stones at Israeli vehicles. In another case yesterday, the IDF blocked the Huwara highway for Palestinians for three hours following incidents of stone throwing at Israeli vehicles on the road.

About two weeks ago, in another raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, two terrorists who threw explosives at the forces were killed and an IDF soldier was moderately injured by shrapnel. The forces then uncovered dozens of IEDs buried in the ground, including a large explosive device and seized dozens of other weapons hidden in warehouses.