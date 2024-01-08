Conman tries to scam soldier on way to funeral of friend who fell in Gaza

The Israel Police announced on Monday their intention to file an indictment against Adir Ozeri, 20, from Holon, accused of defrauding soldiers and their families out of tens of thousands of shekels by falsely promising them tactical gear for the war.

The investigation uncovered that Ozeri posted fraudulent ads on social media, posing as an importer of combat gear such as helmets, shoes, vests and other pieces of equipment, and targeted hundreds of soldiers and their families.

Nearly 40 complaints were lodged against him for taking payments without providing the products. After unlocking his phone, police found evidence of over 440 individuals who had contacted him.

Ozeri accepted payments from soldiers in Gaza without possessing any of the equipment he claimed to sell. Police revealed he used the alias "Ofek" in communications. In one exchange, he offered to sell nine vests, saying, "12,000 shekels including VAT and shipping. There are a lot of orders, currently unavailable."

In another instance, Ozeri reached out to a soldier to inquire about an order. The soldier responded, "I'm on my way to a friend's funeral who fell in Gaza. I'll call back later." Ozeri replied, "Sorry for your loss. Do you know how many you need?"

Victims who caught on to Ozeri's scam confronted him by text. "Man, I don't know how there can be people like you in this world. It's just a shame what you're doing. Stealing money from soldiers who fight for the country. Stealing money during war. You have no respect and values. Hope you get caught and go to jail for your repulsive actions."

Another victim wrote, "If I don't get an answer from you today, an update on what's going on with the shipment, I'll know you stole from me. I bought the vest for a combat officer who needs it badly, and if that's what you decided to do, steal money from people, then shame on you."