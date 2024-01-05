Iran Guards Corps commander accuses US, Israel of orchestrating Soleimani memorial attack

At funeral of blast victims, Hussein Salami vows to 'avenge the blood of the martyrs,' says US was 'defeated in Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen,' Israel has failed to protect itself since October 7

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
IRGC
ISIS
Qasem Soleimani
Iran
Hussein Salami, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed on Friday to avenge the deadly suicide bombing that killed dozens and wounded hundreds near a cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 death of the country's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
"We will avenge the blood of the martyrs," he told mourners at a mass funeral event of the attack's victims. "The U.S. was defeated in Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen and its siege was broken. Israel tried to protect itself but the Al-Aqsa Flood destroyed its efforts," he adds referring to the name Hamas assigned to its October 7 invasion of Israel and the consequent war.
5 View gallery
פיצוץ ליד בית הקברות שבו טמון קאסם סולימאניפיצוץ ליד בית הקברות שבו טמון קאסם סולימאני
Explosion kills about 100 and injures hundreds
5 View gallery
פיצוץ ליד בית הקברות שבו טמון קאסם סולימאניפיצוץ ליד בית הקברות שבו טמון קאסם סולימאני
Procession to Soleimani's tomb
Iranian officials have sought to pin the blame for the attack on Israel. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.
Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony in the southeastern city of Kerman. Security forces behind the organization of the event were reportedly among the casualties of the second blast.
5 View gallery
פיצוץ ליד בית הקברות שבו טמון קאסם סולימאניפיצוץ ליד בית הקברות שבו טמון קאסם סולימאני
Qasem Soleimani's memorial service attacked by ISIS
5 View gallery
נשיא איראן אברהים ראיסי נשיא איראן אברהים ראיסי
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi
(Photo: AP / Vahid Salemi)
5 View gallery
קאסם סולימאניקאסם סולימאני
Qasem Soleimani eliminated by US in 2020
(Photo: AP)
Iran has been supporting and arming various Shia militias in Iraq and Syria to fight the Islamic State and has also carried out direct actions against the vicious terrorist group through the IRGC and its elite Quds Force, also under Soleimani.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""