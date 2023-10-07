Residents near Gaza border beg for help: 'They are slaughtering us here, there is no army and no nothing'





Terrorist infiltration in Sderot





Residents of communities bordering the Gaza Strip called for help on Saturday, as their communities were breached by armed terrorists shooting in all direction attempting to enter homes and setting them on fire.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Desperate calls from residents indicated they could not defend themselves and demanded military intervention but no troops arrived as civilians were taken hostage. "We are under attack, and no one is coming to help us. For more than an hour and a half there has been non-stop shooting. "They are slaughtering us here, there is no army and no nothing," he said.

4 View gallery Armed Hamas terrorists in an Israeli community ( . )

In at least two locations, IDF special units laid siege on homes where hostages were being held.

4 View gallery כוחות צה"ל ליד אשקלון ( צילום: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg )

"We are under attack, and no one is coming to help us. For more than an hour and a half there has been non-stop shooting. "They are slaughtering us here, there is no army and no nothing," he said.

" Terrorists are passing between the houses and trying to enter ." residents said. Another resident testified: "We are stranded in our bomb shelter, and we don't understand what is happening. You hear a lot of gunfire. We are all here in complete silence, not understanding what is happening and feeling abandoned. We are not informed, we just hear a lot of non-stop shooting."

4 View gallery Terrorist infiltration in Sderot

A resident in a settlement near Gaza who was driving his car and encountered the terrorists. "There was a squad of 30 people in front of me. They shot at my car. They had motorcycles and everything. Miraculously I got out of there. The children are stuck in the house. Anyone who does not have an M-16 - should not be allowed to approach this area," he said.

In the meantime, Ofakim municipality called on residents not to leave their homes, due to fear from the terrorist infiltration. A hostage situation was reported there.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, which included the firing of hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip and the infiltration of terrorists into Israeli territory. Among other things, terrorists were recorded driving vehicles in the southern settlements and opening fire at civilians and members of the security forces. According to reports, Most of the terrorists came the Erez crossing, which has lost control over the border.

4 View gallery Rocket attack in Ramla ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

A little while after the start of the attack, the head of the military wing of Hamas, Muhammad Deif, made a special statement, which made a connection between the combined surprise attack on Israel and recent events at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. " We warned the enemy in the past ," Deif said, "they attacked the Islamic movement and desecrated al-Aqsa." In his statement, Deif announced that Hamas had launched a military operation which he called the "Al-Aqsa Flood".