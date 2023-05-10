Female soldier seriously injured in Jordan Valley firefight





Documentation published by the Palestinians from operation in the city of Tubas

A female Israel Defense Forces soldier was seriously injured Tuesday night after being hit by shrapnel during an exchange of fire during an arrest operation by the 417th Brigade in the city of Tubas, which is located west of the Jordan Valley. She was taken to Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan in stable condition, and her family has been updated on her condition, the IDF said Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Avital Perry, a senior neurosurgeon at Sheba, said that "the coming days will be critical" for the soldier and "she may need life-saving surgery."

Perry added that the soldier "is currently in a life-threatening situation. At the moment her condition is serious and stable and she is under close supervision and in very intensive treatment with us, but we anticipate that in the coming days her condition may deteriorate – as is expected in cases of severe head injuries."

The senior doctor said that the soldier was "injured as a result of shrapnel that hit her head and entered several areas of the brain – therefore the injury is defined as serious." She added that the soldier "currently is in a vague state of consciousness and still does not know how to explain to us exactly what happened. She has gaps in her memory, which are very typical for patients with severe head injuries."

Also on Tuesday night, there was an exchange of fire between paratroopers and Palestinian terrorists in Qabatiya, south of Jenin during an operation to arrest wanted persons. According to the IDF, two terrorists were killed in the incident, identified as Ahmed Jamal and Rani Walid. The Palestinians reported that IDF forces left the village and took the body of one of the dead men with them, and also towed their vehicle, in which a pistol and an M16 rifle were found.