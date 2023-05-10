Israel's south comes under heavy rocket fire from Gaza, home hit in Sderot





Rocket fire launched from Gaza ( צילום: רויטרס )

A house in the southern city of Sderot sustained a direct hit from a rocket as Israel came under heavy fire on Wednesday after IDF struck terror targets there. At least nine rockets from the Strip targeted the city of Sderot near the border out of the nearly two dozen rockets fired within 5 minutes in the initial barrage.

3 View gallery IDF strikes Gaza on Wednesday ( Photo: Reuters )

The city of Ashdod, some 32 miles from the Gaza border also came under fire as was Netivot in the Negev and in towns in the central planes including Nes Ziona.

Sirens blared shortly before 1.30 pm sending residents into shelters as rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system

3 View gallery Iron Dome intercepts Gaza rockets on Wednesday ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

The military was continuing to strike the Strip after an earlier attack killed at least one man described by the military as an operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad preparing to launch rockets at Israel.

3 View gallery IDF image of strike on rocket launchers ( Photo: IDF )

Communities as far as the city of Ashkelon were targeted in the heavy rocket barrage

The IDF earlier instructed residents of the area to remain near sheltered spaces in anticipation of the attack, which came just a day after the military in a targeted operation, assassinated three senior PIJ commanders as well as military bases belonging to the Islamist faction.