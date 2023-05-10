Only 1,200 Haredi Jews join IDF annually, report reveals

During a special Knesset discussion, the Israel Defense Forces revealed that between 2019 and 2021, around 1,200 Haredi Jews were conscripted annually, out of 12,000 potential applicants.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

This data suggests that only about 10% of potential manpower were conscripted in that time. Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, head of the IDF Manpower Directorate's Planning and Research Department, also revealed that of those ultra-Orthodox soldiers, hundreds have since abandoned their observant status.

2 View gallery Haredi men line up at an IDF conscription office ( Photo: Yaron Brenner )

Some 63,000 ultra Orthodox Jews ages 18 to 26 received special status full-time Haredi yeshiva students, despite the fact that the IDF does not examine whether those who declare to be observant actually study in a yeshiva.

Those who do declare that they are Haredi, are obligated to spend 45 hours in study each week. Enforcement of the statute, however, is non-existent.

This revelation comes amid fervent discussions about a recently passed law to exempt the ultra-Orthodox from serving in the IDF, with many believing this will erode the desired model of a People's Army.

This is echoed by the IDF position that the exemption age should not fall below 23, and that it is paramount to advocate for a People's Army model and to encourage conscription in all Israeli sectors.

2 View gallery Protesters trying to convince haredi Jews to join the IDF ( Photo: Moti Kimhi )

That said, the IDF has been forced to admit that recent attempts to increase the amount of ultra-Orthodox Jews for conscription has been unsuccessful. The ultra-Orthodox who do serve are often conscripted into specialized designated service routes.