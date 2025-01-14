'I forced Netanyahu to reject earlier deals,' Ben-Gvir reveals

National Security Council Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday that he had prevented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from accepting previous attempts at securing a hostage release deal but was currently outnumbered in the coalition. He called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smortrich to join him in threatening resignation from the coalition to block the prime minister's intention to accept

that he had refused proposals for a deal that would have seen hostages released, out of political considerations and fears that his government would be toppled and directed blame for the failure of negotiations, on Hamas.

"The pending deal is terrible, I know its details well," Ben-Gvir said in a long post on X. "It includes the release of hundreds of murderous terrorists from prison, the return of Gazans to the northern part of the Strip, the withdrawal of the IDF from the Netzarim Corridor and the renewed threat to the residents of the Gaza border area. In fact it wipes out the achievements gained in blood of our fighters thus far, in Gaza," he said.

