Netanyahu rejects claims he sabotages hostage deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, rejected claims that he had sabotaged the deal to release the Israeli hostages in exchange for a cease-fire after the New York times quoted an unnamed Israeli source who said that before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements on Saturday, Israel and Hamas were close to a deal. "Anyone who thinks that should identify himself," the Prime Minister's office said.
Netanyahu's statements regarding the Rafah operation caused Hamas to halt any progress, expecting guarantees to end hostilities, the source told the publication.
CIA Director William Burns flew to Qatar immediately upon the departure of Hamas's delegation from Cairo on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday to meet with Netanyahu, Mossad chief David Barnea, and other senior officials. According to Reuters, the U.S. and Qatar will exert maximum pressure on the parties to resume the negotiations.
According to Israeli sources, Hamas's insistence on ending the war is hindering any progress in negotiations. Israel insists on avoiding any such commitment and claims that the terrorist organization wants to ensure the end of the war, no matter what.
The hostages held by Hamas and the war were the focus of the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony's speeches on Sunday at Yad Vashem. Facing an empty chair symbolizing the 132 captives, Prime Minister Netanyahu noted, "Our brothers and sisters are still held in Hamas's dungeons. We are determined to bring them out of the darkness and horrors, as well as destroy Hamas's capabilities."
President Isaac Herzog said, "This is not a regular year, and it is not a regular Memorial Day. This year, the country is at war, we are at war. 212 days have passed since the terrible massacre committed by Hamas against babies, children, the elderly, women, and men. Since then, we have been in a long and bloody battle. I embrace the families of the captives and cry out, pray, hope, and promise on behalf of the entire people: We will not rest or be silent until our sons and daughters return to their borders."
Minister Benny Gantz also addressed the issue at the ceremony in Kibbutz Tel Yitzhak. According to him, "The return of our brothers and sisters from captivity requires us to overcome the anger and resentment at the release of heinous murderers and the suspension of hostilities. But this is precisely the resilience that is needed to achieve our goal, for our people."