33 hostages released in 6 weeks, women and children first: These are the details of the deal

After long and arduous negotiations, an agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas Wednesday evening on a deal in which 33 hostages, both living and dead, will be returned to Israel from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. The list of hostages to be released includes all women still in captivity, civilians and soldiers, all children (Ariel and Kfir Bibas) and all men over the age of 50 who are still in captivity.

These are the details of the deal that are known so far:

As part of the agreement, a six-week cease-fire will come into effect, during which the IDF will gradually withdraw from the central Gaza Strip, and displaced Palestinians will be allowed to return to the north. During this period, Israel will release 30 terrorists in exchange for each kidnapped civilian, and 50 terrorists for each female soldier released.

First, the women and children will be released, followed by men over the age of 50. The release of those kidnapped by Hamas will be spread out over 42 days, six weeks, with at least three hostages being released each week.

2 View gallery Crowds at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

As part of the agreement, by the end of the first phase, Israel will release from prison all female terrorists held since October 7, 2023, as well as male terrorists under the age of 19 who were arrested since the outbreak of the war. In total, between 990 and 1,650 terrorists are expected to be released, with the final number depending on the number of live hostages who return as part of the deal.

Negotiations on the second phase of the agreement, guaranteed by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, will begin by the 16th day of the first phase. The second phase is expected to include the release of all remaining hostages, including soldiers, and to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a full IDF withdrawal from it. The third phase is expected to include the return of all remaining hostages and the beginning of the reconstruction of Gaza under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

After final handshakes and after the last-minute crises were resolved , an Israeli and an American senior official announced Wednesday evening: "The crisis has been resolved - there is an agreement." The Egyptian channel Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya also reported that an agreement had been reached "following the efforts of the mediators, after hours of hard work."

In order to approve the deal, the political-security cabinet will convene Thursday morning at 11:00, and immediately afterward a government meeting will be held, at the end of which the list of prisoners who will be released as part of the agreement will be published. The IDF is preparing to return the hostages, and the name given to the operation is "Wings of Freedom."

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Approval of the deal requires a simple majority so, despite the opposition of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who maintains a certain ambiguity, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, it is expected to be approved. In light of the developments, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar cut short his state visit to Italy and is returning to Israel. After the agreement is approved, the public will be given time to petition the High Court of Justice against the deal and the list of terrorists who are expected to be released.

The Israeli negotiating delegation, led by Mossad head Dedi Barnea, is expected to remain in Doha Wednesday night to complete the talks on implementing the agreement, and to finalize the list of prisoners who will be released as part of the deal, including terrorist murderers. Now, a series of technical details remain to be finalized, and only upon the delegation's return to Israel will it be possible to convene the cabinet, so that a postponement during the government meeting is possible.

Although, according to various reports and according to the details of the agreement that have been revealed, there will be a complete withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that: "In light of Prime Minister Netanyahu's firm stance, Hamas backed down on its demand at the last minute to change the deployment of forces on the Philadelphi Corridor. However, there are still a number of clauses in the hostage-ceasefire deal that have yet to be finally agreed upon," and “the details will be finalized tonight."

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

The prime minister's spokesman, Omer Dostri, also noted that "the reports of a 'withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor' are a complete lie. Prime Minister Netanyahu has not given up a millimeter of Israeli control over the Philadelphi Corridor."

US President-elect Donald Trump, who said in recent weeks that if a deal is not reached before his inauguration "there will be all hell to pay," was quick to offer his congratulates on the agreement.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you," he posted on his Truth Social platform. Trump then published another post, in which he promised to work together with Israel and U.S. allies to ensure that Gaza "never becomes a safe haven for terrorism."