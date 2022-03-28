Border Police cop killed in Hadera terror attack laid to rest

, was laid to rest Monday in her hometown of Netanya, surrounded by thousands of mourners.

she and fellow Border Police officer Yezen Falah were both killed in the northern city of Hadera by two Arab Israeli nationals affiliated with the Islamic State

"It's hard to stomach that this is our reality. That we will not get to see you again, laugh with you, celebrate life with you,” Shirel’s cousin Terry said in her eulogy.

“How very special you were. Such a heart you had. How strong you were. Just seeing you brought us so much pride and joy,” continued Terry, noting that

“How happy you were. You were appreciated by everyone because everyone saw you did everything with heart. You had fun, you enjoyed every moment.”

In addition to friends and family, several top Border Police officials also attended the funeral, including Border Police Assistant Commissioner Yitzhak Brik, who delivered his own eulogy.

