Border Police cop killed in Hadera terror attack laid to rest

Shirel Abukarat, the 19-year-old Border Police officer who was killed in Sunday’s deadly terror attack, was laid to rest Monday in her hometown of Netanya, surrounded by thousands of mourners.
Shirel was laid to rest less than a day after she and fellow Border Police officer Yezen Falah were both killed in the northern city of Hadera by two Arab Israeli nationals affiliated with the Islamic State.
"It's hard to stomach that this is our reality. That we will not get to see you again, laugh with you, celebrate life with you,” Shirel’s cousin Terry said in her eulogy.
“How very special you were. Such a heart you had. How strong you were. Just seeing you brought us so much pride and joy,” continued Terry, noting that Shirel’s dream was to join the Border Police.
“How happy you were. You were appreciated by everyone because everyone saw you did everything with heart. You had fun, you enjoyed every moment.”
In addition to friends and family, several top Border Police officials also attended the funeral, including Border Police Assistant Commissioner Yitzhak Brik, who delivered his own eulogy.
"Shirel enlisted in August 2021, graduated with honors as a fighter and only recently successfully completed her commander’s training.”
“Her sole desire was to enlist in a fighting corps to protect Israel and its people. In her own way, she served by example and served as a role model for her friends in the city and in her unit."
“Israel Police and the Border Police today mourn the loss and bow their heads over the fall of the dedicated, brave warrior, Shirel Abukarat, who fell in a heroic death and gave her life for Israel's security.”
Shirel, who made Aliyah from France with her family in 2006, is survived by her parents and her brother.