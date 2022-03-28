Channels
Border Police officers Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat who were killed in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera

Border Police officers identified as victims of Hadera terror attack

Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat killed in attack carried out by cousins, Israeli residents of Umm al Fahm; Hadera hospital says five injured in the shooting, one seriously hurt, still receiving care

Meir Turgeman, Liad Osmo |
Published: 03.28.22, 07:40
The victims of Sunday's deadly terror attack in Hadera were identified as Border Police officers Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat, both 19.
    • “The two officers died in battle this evening with armed terrorists,” the Border Police said in a statement.
    4 צפייה בגלריה
    רש"ט שיראל אבוקרט ורש"ט יזן פלאח, הנרצחים בפיגוע בחדרה    רש"ט שיראל אבוקרט ורש"ט יזן פלאח, הנרצחים בפיגוע בחדרה
    Border Police officers Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat who were killed in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera
    The police said three other officers were injured in the attack.
    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account.
    4 צפייה בגלריה
    זירת הירי    זירת הירי
    CCTV footage shows the two men who carried out Sunday's deadly terror attack during their killing spree
    Falah, a resident of the Druze village of Kisra-Sumei in the Galilee joined the Border Police a year ago and is survived by his parents and a brother and sister, police said. Abukarat, a resident of Netanya, joined the force 6 months ago and is survived by her parents and a brother, the statement said.
    Both served in the West Bank unit of the Border Police.
    “The soldiers fought with bravery, we share the sorrow and hug the families of the heroes Yezen and Shirel z’l who defended the citizens with their bodies and saved many lives,” the statement said.
    They were described as “highly motivated young fighters who gave up their lives for the security of the people of Israel.”
    4 צפייה בגלריה
    זירת הפיגוע    זירת הפיגוע
    Police investigate the scene of Sunday's deadly terror attack in Hadera
    (Photo: Gil Nehushtan )
    The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera said on Monday that of the 12 injured in the attack, five remain in hospital, one suffering serious wounds and the rest moderately or slightly hurt.
    Seven people were already released from care.
    The assailants were cousins from the Arab city of Umm al Fahm near Hadera. One of them had been convicted of attempting to join the Islamic State fighters in 2016.
    4 צפייה בגלריה
    המחבלים    המחבלים
    Ibrahim and Ayman Agrabia, identified as the terrorists who carried out Sunday's deadly attack in Hadera
    On Tuesday last week, another man who had attempted to join ISIS carried out a deadly stabbing attack killing four Israelis and wounding others.
    Security forces were conducting searches in their city overnight in pursuit of possible accomplices or people who were aware of their intentions.

