Israeli victim of terror fulfilled her dream to serve in Border Police

Shirel had always wanted to serve as a Border Police officer her friends and relatives said on Monday.

"She was filled with joy when she told she was accepted," her school principle said as she mentioned that her former student had not even had time to collect her diploma. A memorial was set up in her school.

Shirel Abukarat and Yezen Falah were murdered in the Hadera terror attack on Sunday.

Shirel's family immigrated to Israel from France in 2006, settling in Netanya her mother was quoted as saying her murder made no sense. "We escaped from France to Israel to be safe," she told family members. "I wanted to give them [her children] a good life and security," she said.

Abukarat's uncle, Moshe, told Ynet in an interview that his niece was a joyful girl. "she was all heart, Israel-loving, an excelling student," he said. "Everything she wanted to achieve - she achieved, and was an outstanding soldier. In the end of her training she received her commander's officer badge. She really loved the Border Police".

"As far as I know from the Border Police commanders that were here yesterday, Shirel and her fellow officers were waiting for a bus [when the terrorists struck] and were totally surprised, and when she tried to get up and run- she stumbled. When she stumbled, the vile man got her at point-blank range,"

Moshe said Shirel and her family moved to Israel from France for Zionist reasons. "We weren't deprived of anything in France. We are a very Zionist family," he said.

"This is probably what we were destined to... I just hope that all the higher up authorities finally will start to understand who we are dealing with," he said. "We have the best security forces in the world. But when two brainwashed, extreme terrorists, suddenly decide to get up one evening in the name of Islam or ISIS...,", Moshe said leaving his sentence unfinished.

We are strong, we'll manage, we'll overcome, because we don't have a choice. We can't allow ourselves to be weak. We won't let them win us over. We'll cry, we'll be sad and it won't be easy." he said.

Shirel will be buried in Netanya later on Monday.