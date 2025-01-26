Irish president attacks Israel during ceremony, Jews who protested were forcibly removed

Irish President Michael Higgins, known for his anti-Israel stance, used his speech on Sunday during an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony to criticize Israel’s actions in Gaza. Jewish attendees protested loudly and were forcibly removed from the hall. Several Holocaust survivors attended the ceremony.
A video from the event shows security personnel forcefully removing Jewish attendees who protested Higgins’ remarks. Higgins has a history of anti-Israel policies, having previously denied the existence of antisemitism in Ireland, criticized Israel’s embassy in Dublin, and condemned Israel’s actions against Hamas. His statements eventually led Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin entirely.
During the event, Holocaust survivors shared their stories of the atrocities they endured. Additionally, the names of relatives of Irish Jews murdered in the Holocaust were read aloud.
In his speech, Higgins emphasized the importance of education to prevent future atrocities like the Holocaust and addressed the war in Gaza. During his remarks, Jewish participants turned their backs to the president in protest and were violently removed by security personnel.
“The grief caused to families by the horrific acts of October 7, and the response to them, is unimaginable. The loss of civilian lives, the displacement of people, the destruction of homes and institutions—all are beyond comprehension," Higgins said. "The current agreement must end the killing and urgently provide a massive increase in humanitarian aid to save more lives. It is essential that all remaining hostages are freed and that every stage of the agreement is fully implemented.”
Earlier this month, after it was announced that Higgins would be the keynote speaker at the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, leaders of Ireland’s Jewish community voiced their opposition.
Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Council of Representatives, described Higgins’ invitation as "inappropriate."
"This solemn occasion requires respect, sensitivity, and a commitment to honoring the memory of the victims. His participation may offend many in the audience, both Jewish and non-Jewish, who expect dignity and unity on such an important day," Cohen said.
Ireland’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yoni Wieder, expressed concerns just a week and a half before the ceremony. "President Michael Higgins ignores the current scourge of antisemitism in Ireland, let alone takes any action to address it," Wieder said. "He has not taken the concerns raised by representatives of the Jewish community seriously, and in May, he dismissed discussions about antisemitism in Ireland as ‘public relations.’ With this approach, I fear that his speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day will cause anxiety for many Irish Jews."