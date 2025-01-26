Irish president attacks Israel during ceremony, Jews who protested were forcibly removed

, used his speech on Sunday during an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony to criticize Israel’s actions in Gaza. Jewish attendees protested loudly and were forcibly removed from the hall. Several Holocaust survivors attended the ceremony.

A video from the event shows security personnel forcefully removing Jewish attendees who protested Higgins’ remarks. Higgins has a history of anti-Israel policies, having previously denied the existence of antisemitism in Ireland, criticized Israel’s embassy in Dublin, and condemned Israel’s actions against Hamas. His statements eventually led Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar

During the event, Holocaust survivors shared their stories of the atrocities they endured. Additionally, the names of relatives of Irish Jews murdered in the Holocaust were read aloud.

In his speech, Higgins emphasized the importance of education to prevent future atrocities like the Holocaust and addressed the war in Gaza. During his remarks, Jewish participants turned their backs to the president in protest and were violently removed by security personnel.

