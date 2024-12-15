Israel closes embassy in Ireland, citing hostility; opens new embassy in Moldova

In an unprecedented move, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Sunday the closure of Israel’s embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland’s “extreme anti-Israel policies.”
The decision follows escalating tensions, including Ireland’s recent decision to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the state of genocide.
“Ireland’s actions and rhetoric are rooted in delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, accompanied by blatant double standards,” Sa’ar said. “Ireland has crossed every red line in its treatment of Israel. We will redirect our resources toward strengthening ties with nations that respect Israel.”
Tensions between Israel and Ireland have been simmering for years. In May 2024, Ireland unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassador to Dublin, Dana Erlich, for consultations. Calls for Erlich’s expulsion in Ireland intensified after Hamas’ October 7 massacre, and last week, Dublin formally joined the ICJ case against Israel.
Erlich, a highly regarded diplomat, has continued to manage Israel-Ireland relations from abroad, first from London and later from the ambassador’s residence in Madrid. According to Foreign Ministry sources, this arrangement was necessary after the Finance Ministry refused to fund returned ambassadors’ salaries. Despite the challenging circumstances, Erlich has been praised for her steadfast defense of Israel in one of Europe’s most hostile environments.
The diplomatic rift deepened further in October when Irish UNIFIL troops in Lebanon refused Israel’s demand to relocate five kilometers northward. Ireland’s President Michael Higgins strongly criticized the Israeli request, calling it “outrageous,” escalating a war of words between Dublin and Jerusalem.
While announcing the Dublin embassy closure, Sa’ar revealed plans to open a new embassy in Moldova. “The relationship between Israel and Moldova is friendly, and both nations seek to deepen ties. Moldova already has an embassy in Israel, and it is time for Israel to reciprocate,” Sa’ar said. He emphasized that Israel’s diplomatic network would be adjusted to prioritize nations willing to strengthen ties with the Jewish state.
The move reflects a broader policy shift in Israel’s foreign strategy, focusing resources on countries with a more cooperative stance toward Jerusalem while reducing engagement with adversarial nations.
Ireland’s relationship with Israel has long been fraught. In September, President Higgins accused Israel’s Dublin embassy of leaking his congratulatory message to Iran’s president, a claim dismissed by Israeli officials who pointed out that Iran’s embassy had publicly posted the message on social media.