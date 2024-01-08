Former Israeli hostage comes home after long recovery in hospital

Moran Stela Yanai , who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from a music festival near Kibbutz Re'im on October 7 and released as part of a hostage release deal, returned to her home in Be'er Sheva after 94 days — following a lengthy recovery process since her return to Israel over a month ago.

The southern city’s residents welcomed her back with Israeli flags and chants of "Am Yisrael Chai" while calling her a hero.

2 View gallery Moran Setla Yanai in her home in Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

"Right now, my emotions are overwhelming. The city's love isn’t taken for granted and surpassed all of my expectations," Yanai said. "Just as everyone was united in the past, and just as they unite now, this unity must be maintained for the sake of all those who were left behind, and we must keep that on the agenda at all times — and never give up.

“They only have seconds left there as the days go on. Everyone needs to be released now, we should do everything we can, join together, unite, and do whatever it takes." She added.

At a rally advocating for the release of the Israeli hostages held last month, Yanai’s video, who was held captive for 54 days, was released: "I was a trophy. People were brought to see me from outside so they could look at what the terrorists captured. I got a deck of cards at a certain point and decided that using these cards, I’d be able to gain their trust.”

“Even though they humiliated me, laughed at me, or mocked me during the games, I was determined to continue. I told myself I would make them love me so that I could get food and water," she added.

2 View gallery Moran Setla Yanai arriving at her home ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

She described her horrible experiences in captivity, saying, "There was a moment when I said I was hungry, and he [a terrorist] told me, 'Do it again. Say you’re hungry again.' So I said I was hungry, and then he said, 'No, do it like you did before.' And that was a bit irritating; it was very humiliating. I did it anyway, and I had to say 'I'm hungry' in English, and truly beg."

"And then, I needed to sit down to play cards with him again,” she said. “One of them wanted me to look at him all the time, say that I’d remember his face very well. ‘Really look me in the eyes, look. Shut your mouth and go to sleep.' And when I slept, I’d have nightmares about him.”