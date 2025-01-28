100 armed Americans, dogs, ensure no weapons flow to northern Gaza

Thousands of Gazans continue to head to northern Gaza on Tuesday after their passage was permitted on Monday. Convoys of cars have been crossing through the A-Rashid road while others make their way on foot.

According to the cease-fire agreement there is not security check for the people walking north and only vehicles are inspected by the consortium of American defense contractors set up to carry out that task. These are highly-skilled, ex-military, ex-CIA personnel who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan and have vast fighting experience. Some of them speak Arabic. They are armed and their mission is to prevent the flow of weapons and terrorists, north.

In all, 100 employees of the consortium have been sent to Gaza, using a hotel in southern Israel as their home base. All are working under the mandate given by the mediators in the cease-fire deal – the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, who also pay their wages.

2 View gallery Cars heading to northern Gaza undergoe security checks

Displaced Gazans return to the northern parts of the Strip ( Reuters )





A second line of defense is manned by an Egyptian security fence that participates in the initial questioning and secures the site.

Inspections are carrying out using X-ray equipment and other technologies in addition to hand searchers. The Americans travel in white pick-up trucks or blue armored vehicles, reminiscent of those used by UN peace keeper, but unlike them, the American defense contractors do not intend to turn a blind eye. Hamas would likely be disappointed if the terror group attempts to test them.

When a car approaches the checkpoint all of its passengers, but the driver, must exit the vehicle while the driver and his car are inspected for explosives. The entire process takes only minutes. Along the road, on both sides of the checkpoint at Netzarim, Hamas police are deployed to maintain order and IDF troops deploy dogs to sniff out any weapons.

The consortium includes Safe Reach Solutions (SRS) and UG Solutions who provide comprehensive security solutions globally. It also includes the Egyptian SRS security firm. The consortium was selected by the mediators, with the agreement of the parties to the cease-fire deal.

2 View gallery Displaced Gazans return to the northern parts of the Strip ( Photo: Hatem Khaled / Reuters )

The legality of the consortium's work has not yet been clarified. For example it is not clear who would investigate a fatal shooting incident if one occurs. Would it be Israel Police? The U.S.?

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The consortium highlights its neutrality, its commitment to the highest professional standards and says it would be a trusted partner to the implementation of the terms of the deal. Its establishment could be an important factor in determining the future rule of Gaza, after the war, as it enjoys the support of the international community.

But it would not be the only foreign presence in the Strip. The EU's policing body EUBAM will be deployed in the Rafah border crossing and is already in the process of hiring personnel for that mission.