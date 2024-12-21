Yemen missile hits central Israel: six injured, interception fails

For the second time in two days, air raid sirens blared across central Israel early Saturday, following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen, the IDF confirmed.
The military said interception attempts had failed, and the missile struck a playground between residential buildings in southern Tel Aviv-Jaffa.
The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance reported at least six people sustained minor injuries from shattered glass and were transported to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. An additional eight people were injured while rushing to shelters, and seven others were treated for shock.
Yosef Kurdi, a paramedic from MDA's motorcycle unit, described the scene: "Moments after the sirens, we received reports of a missile landing near residential buildings. We arrived with large teams and located six individuals with minor injuries caused by glass shards. Medics and paramedics are also treating others on site for minor injuries sustained on their way to shelters, as well as individuals suffering from shock."
Houthi official Hezam al-Asad took to social media shortly after the strike, posting in Hebrew: "Tel Aviv - 'Gush Dan' Greater Jaffa (illuminated)."
The missile strike comes just two days after another Yemen-launched missile targeted Israel, marking an escalation following the IDF's strikes in the Houthi stronghold of Sanaa earlier this week.
The IDF later confirmed that one missile was launched from Yemen. Attempts to intercept the missile were unsuccessful, and it fell within central Israel. "The situation is under review," the IDF said. Military sources later confirmed that the projectile was a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.