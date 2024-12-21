Yemen missile hits central Israel: six injured, interception fails

For the second time in two days, air raid sirens blared across central Israel early Saturday, following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen, the IDF confirmed.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance reported at least six people sustained minor injuries from shattered glass and were transported to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. An additional eight people were injured while rushing to shelters, and seven others were treated for shock.

