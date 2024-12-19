Houthi missile intercepted over central Israel, reports of strikes in Yemen follow

Air raid sirens jolted central Israel early Thursday, stretching from the Shfela region to the Sharon area, as the Arrow missile defense system intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, according to Israeli military officials. The alarms were triggered due to concerns over falling interceptor debris.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services reported no injuries directly related to the missile strike, though several individuals suffered minor injuries while rushing to shelters, and others suffered from shock.

The site of the missile fragment impact in Ramat Efal

In Ramat Efal, near Tel Aviv, firefighters responded to reports of smoke following the missile interception. They found missile debris in a schoolyard, causing damage to parking cars and buildings but resulting in no casualties.

In response to the incident, Houthi official Nasruddin Amer posted on X about the sirens in the Tel Aviv area, declaring, "There is no safe place for Zionists."

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Saba News Agency reported a series of airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa. Sabereen, a news outlet linked to pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, claimed additional strikes targeted the port city of Hodeidah alongside Sanaa.

Yemeni media claimed that two key power stations—Haziz to the south and Dhahban to the north of Sanaa—were hit, leaving much of the region without electricity. According to Yemen's Al-Yemen channel, the strikes were conducted by Israel, marking its first operation in Yemen since October.

This marks the eighth missile or drone attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Israel this month and the second in three days to trigger air raid sirens in central Israel. On Monday, a missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace , while earlier the same day, an Israeli missile ship intercepted a Houthi-launched drone over the Mediterranean Sea.

Following Monday’s attacks, the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes on the Houthi Defense Ministry headquarters in Sanaa and other targets in Hodeidah. Israeli officials called the coalition’s action a "step in the right direction" but warned it would not deter a forthcoming Israeli response. "There will be no restraint. They will pay a heavy price," an Israeli official said earlier this week, signaling plans for a significant retaliatory strike against the Houthis.

Thursday’s sirens in central Israel marked the first since October 7, the anniversary of the war, when rockets targeted the Tel Aviv area shortly before midnight.