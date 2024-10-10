Three soldiers dead in Gaza explosion

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Thursday that three IDF soldiers were killed in fighting in Gaza’s Jabaliya after their vehicle drove over a planted explosive in the area set by terrorists.

They are: Major (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz, 37, from Jerusalem, a Deputy Company Commander in the Logistical Support Unit of the 5460th Unit, 460th Brigade, Master (res.) Sergeant Ori Moshe Borenstein, 32, from Moreshet, an Achzarit APC Commander in the Logistical Support Unit of the 5460th Unit, 460th Brigade and Master Sergeant (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz, 32, from Bnei Adam, a Squad Commander in the Logistical Support Unit of the 5460th Unit, 460th Brigade.

3 View gallery Master Sergeant Matityahu Marantz Tzvi, Master Sergeant Ori Moshe Borenstein, Major Netanel Hershkovitz ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Tal Marantz, the wife of Matityahu Tzvi Marantz, shared a photo of her husband on her Instagram account, writing, "My Tzvi, my heart, the man of my life has been killed."

Tzvi is survived by his wife, Tal, and their three children Omer, Ofir and Naia, who was born after her father had already been called for reserves and will celebrate her first birthday at the end of the month.

Hershkovitz’s friend mourned his loss, saying, "A few months ago, you teased me when you were the convoy commander leading me into Gaza. You joked, and rightfully so, because I delayed the convoy since I forgot my helmet at home. You led me and hundreds of convoys inside safely and now you’re no longer here. You leave behind a heartbroken family, community, friends, and fellow soldiers. May your memory be a blessing."

3 View gallery Master Sergeant Ori Moshe Borenstein

The Ma’oz pre-military academy in Lod, where Borenstein studied, paid tribute to him, writing, "Uri sacrificed his life for the people of Israel and the State of Israel, for the nation’s victory. He was killed in sanctification of God's name on the eve of Yom Kippur, the day of purification for Israel, a day when all of Israel stands united as one."

Borenstein’s friends said he always made sure to bring joy to others and look after everyone, noting his rare generosity. "He was loved by everyone," they said.

3 View gallery Master Sergeant Ori Moshe Borenstein

Uri Hananya, Borenstein’s close friend, described him as "incredibly witty, funny and outgoing. He would dance for the bride and groom at every wedding, do breakdancing and bring them joy. He the salt of the earth. A talented guy. He was called for extended reserve duty since October 7 and it was very important to him to contribute and help."

"The city of Lod mourns the death of reservist Ori Borenstein, may his memory be a blessing, a resident of the city who was killed today in Gaza,” Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said.

