Under massive fire: IDF’s tactical play in Jabaliya

The IDF launched an intense overnight raid on Jabaliya in northern Gaza , striking from two directions and inflicting heavy casualties on terrorist, the IDF reported on Sunday.

The operation, led by the 162nd Division, began late Saturday after troops redeployed from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border to northern Gaza, with the military indicating it would last for several days.

"The operation will continue as long as necessary to systematically destroy terrorist infrastructure," the IDF said, adding that it has drawn and implemented lessons learned from the execution of six hostages in Rafah by Hamas terrorists after Israeli forces approached their location.

In Rafah, where the 162nd Division handed control to Gaza Division forces, operations to locate and destroy terror tunnels continue. Meanwhile, the Netzarim Corridor has been expanded toward Wadi Gaza to the south and the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City to the north.

"We are in a strong position to act against Hezbollah with forces we have shifted from the south while simultaneously striking in Gaza," the IDF said. "Decisions will need to be made regarding an alternative to Hamas governance, as Hamas' civilian authority is weakened and its control capabilities are elsewhere."

Ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 attack, Southern Command has bolstered its forces to reinforce security amid concerns of possible terror attacks. The military warned of potential rocket fire or assaults from Gaza-based terrorist groups.

"Our forces are operating in the north, south and center of Gaza, conducting numerous strikes and eliminating terrorists,” Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman said. “Southern Command is on high alert for the coming days."

Palestinian media reported widespread strikes in the Jabaliya area, while the IDF announced a targeted airstrike on a Hamas complex in the city. According to the military, air force jets struck Hamas terrorists operating from a command and control center previously used as a UNRWA facility.

"The command center was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute attacks against IDF forces and Israel," the IDF said, noting that precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF confirmed that the 162nd Division's troops encircled Jabaliya and are actively engaging in operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. Prior to and during the raid, the Air Force conducted multiple strikes on military targets, including weapons depots, underground facilities and terrorist cells.

Meanwhile, Hamas' Interior Ministry urged residents of northern Gaza to stay in their homes, defying Israeli warnings to evacuate to the south.

