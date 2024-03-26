850 גג

Israeli team recalled after hostage talks in Qatar break down

PM office says Hamas intransigence result of UN Security Council cease-fire resolution; after 10 days of negotiations, Mossad and Shin Bet teams to return to Israel

Mossad Director David Barnea on Monday directed the negotiation team and the Shin Bet delegation to return to Israel from hostage talks in Qatar after Hamas rejected a U.S. proposal.
A senior government official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set clear red lines, beyond which it was evident progress couldn't be made, leading to the decision to bring the delegation back home. The teams were in Qatar for ten days of negotiations between the sides.
דוד ברנע , אמיר קטאר תמים בן חמד אל-ת'אני, יחיא סינוואר דוד ברנע , אמיר קטאר תמים בן חמד אל-ת'אני, יחיא סינוואר
Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Mossad Director David Barnea
(Photo: Reuters, EPA, Yariv Katz)
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, "Hamas' stance demonstrates they're not interested in continuing the negotiation and deal-making process. This is a regrettable testament to the damages caused by the UN Security Council's decision."
"Hamas once again rejected any compromise offer from the Americans and reiterated its extreme demands: an immediate end to the war, a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip and leaving its governance capabilities in place to enable it to repeat the massacre of October 7, as promised."
"Israel will not yield to Hamas' outrageous demands and will continue to strive for all the war's objectives: releasing all hostages, destroying Hamas' military and ruling capabilities and ensuring Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."
Hamas announced Monday night to mediators that they "stick to the position and vision presented on March 14", according to which they demand a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip and a comprehensive cease-fire.
"The occupation's response did not meet any of our basic demands and our resistance - a comprehensive cease-fire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of hostages and genuine prisoner exchanges," the statement read.
