Theives in Dahieh were tied to street poles or hanged

Punishment for thieves who illegally enter the apartments of evacuees in Beirut









The thieves were hanged or tied to street poles, wounded and bleeding. Passers-by photographed them, uploaded the pictures to social media networks.

"Exploiting the war and stealing from houses in the Al-Rabiri area in Dahieh," read some of the posts.

According to some of the social media messages, Hezbollah is responsible for the harsh punishments. The video footage and photos prove the damage to the governance and the chaos that now prevails in Dahieh.

One person posted the thieves' photos and wrote: "They stole property of civilians in Dahieh, after the displacement from the area as a result of the continued Israeli attacks. The collaborators will soon suffer the same fate."

