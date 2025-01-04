Despite war, drones fuel ongoing drug trade between Israel and Gaza

The IDF and police reported on Saturday foiling a drug-smuggling attempt from Israel into the Gaza Strip using a drone.
Overnight, security forces stationed in the sector apprehended a suspect attempting to flee the site where he operated the drone. A search of his vehicle revealed another drone loaded with drugs, prepared for smuggling into Gaza.
The suspect, an Israeli citizen of Bedouin descent, was taken into custody along with the confiscated evidence. He has been transferred for investigation by the police’s central unit in the southern district.
Smuggling trends escalate
Security officials disclosed that this incident is part of a broader trend observed in recent days. While overnight Saturday's attempt was successfully intercepted, 10 smuggling operations succeeded earlier this week.
Officials estimate that the contraband likely included drugs or cigarettes, though the exact contents remain unclear due to the smuggled items not being recovered.
All reported smuggling attempts this week utilized drones, though during the ongoing war, previous cases involved trucks carrying humanitarian aid.
The suspect apprehended overnight is the only arrest made in connection to this week’s smuggling operations.