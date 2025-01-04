Despite war, drones fuel ongoing drug trade between Israel and Gaza

Overnight, security forces stationed in the sector apprehended a suspect attempting to flee the site where he operated the drone. A search of his vehicle revealed another drone loaded with drugs, prepared for smuggling into Gaza.

Overnight, security forces stationed in the sector apprehended a suspect attempting to flee the site where he operated the drone. A search of his vehicle revealed another drone loaded with drugs, prepared for smuggling into Gaza.

Overnight, security forces stationed in the sector apprehended a suspect attempting to flee the site where he operated the drone. A search of his vehicle revealed another drone loaded with drugs, prepared for smuggling into Gaza.