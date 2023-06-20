At least four dead in shooting attack near settlement of Eli - IDF pursues attackers





Documented: Terrorist neutralized outside Eli gas station









At least four people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at a gas station outside the northern West Bank settlement of Eli, first responders said on Tuesday.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

More stories:

One of the attackers has been neutralized, but it is believed that there are other terrorists in the area.

2 View gallery Terrorist neutralized ( Photo: Nadav Goldstein/TPS )

Residents of Eli have been requested to remain inside their homes as the IDF searches for additional suspects.

2 View gallery Assualt rifle used by assailant ( Photo: Nadav Goldstein/TPS )

According to the Magen David Adom, one of the wounded is in serious condition, two others are in moderate condition and one more was slightly injured. They were taken to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva and Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorists arrived in a black Chevrolet to the gate of the Eli settlement at about 4 p.m. and shot at the guard. They then proceeded to the gas station, where one of the gunmen shot two passers-by and killed them on the spot. After that, he entered the Hummus Eliyahu restaurant in the station complex and shot off several rounds.

The attack comes a day after an IDF counterterrorism raid went awry and led to an hours-long firefight between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin in which six Palestinian assailants were killed and dozens others were injured. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded in the shootout. The IDF believed that there would be revenge attacks following the Jenin operation and have been on high alert.

Hazem Kassem, the spokesman for Hamas, said after the Tuesday afternoon attack that it was "in response to the crimes of the occupation in the Jenin camp yesterday." According to him, "The West Bank revolutionaries strike everywhere and in the place where the Zionist occupation does not expect. The ongoing revolution and this great uprising will continue and will not stop unless the goals of our people are achieved in freedom and independence."