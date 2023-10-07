Watch: Hamas terrorists driving through Sderot, firing in all directions

Palestinian terrorists, who apparently infiltrated from the Gaza Strip, were filmed driving around the southern city of Sderot Saturday morning and shooting in all directions. No injuries were reported. At the same time, a shooting was reported at the police station in the city.
Following the surprise attack on Israel, large IDF forces were deployed to the mass infiltration events in communities surrounding Gaza. The infiltration came from the air with wind gliders immediately after the opening blow of the rocket fire into central Israel, and probably also through old tunnels.