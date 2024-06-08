'The diamonds are in our hands': Gaza hostage rescue mission minute-by-minute

In the heart of the Nuseirat refugee camp, after eight months and one day in captivity in Gaza, one of the boldest operations since the war began took place.

Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov

, who were abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7, were rescued in

Operation Arnon

, named after

Yamam commando Arnon Zamora

, who was killed during the operation.