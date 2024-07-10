Hundreds rally against probe into alleged murder of Hamas terrorist on October 7

Hundreds of Israelis protested in front of the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s office on Wednesday voicing the disagreement for carrying on the case of three civilians suspected of killing a Palestinian man who infiltrated into Israel on October 7 who the suspects believed to be a Hamas Nukhba forces terrorist.

According to suspicions, the three have allegedly interrogated the man after which they executed him. One of the suspects, 22-year-old Sa’ar Ofir from the settlement of Elkana arrived at the demonstration as well.

Itzik Bonzel, father of Staff Sergeant Amit Bonzel, a Paratroopers Brigade soldier killed in a clash with terrorists on December 6, said at a protest, "We’ll honor our heroes as they deserve – beginning on the morning of October 7 when my sons and nearly 700 other soldiers who didn’t return home left and saved the State of Israel."

He sharply criticized senior military officials and protests against the government, saying, "I call on the prosecutors sitting behind us, put the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on trial, put the head of Military Intelligence Directorate [Aharon] Haliwa on trial, who was sleeping while this took place. I and you and the people of Israel will not let them off free of charge.”

After the court-issued gag order on the case was lifted last week, it was revealed the Police’s Tel Aviv District arrested three suspects in the incident. Two of the suspects were later released from custody.

The police completed the investigation of the case and handed its report to the prosecution – with estimations saying the suspects likely won’t be charged with murder. If indictments are filed in the case, it is estimated the suspects will be prosecuted for looting weapons at the most.

Meanwhile, the police decided not to request to remand the third suspect in the case, who has already been indicted for stealing weapons and impersonating a security officer - during clashes in southern Israel on October 7 after a weapon belonging to the Yamam (Israel Police’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit) was found in his possession.