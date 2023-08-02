Jackpot: Police find banknotes flying out of window in fraud crackdown

Officers investigating alleged tax crimes in northern Israel witnesses thousands of bills fluttering out the window of a homeowner who had refused a search of his premises

Bills flying out of suspect's house
(Video: Israel Police)

Police officers who raided the home of a fashion brand owner in Shefa-Amr Tuesday witnessed an unusual sight: NIS 35,000 worth of banknotes flying out of a window into the courtyard.
The police arrived at the home to investigate the brand's owners, who are suspected of committing tax fraud to the tune of NIS 11 million.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: שטרות בשווי עשרות אלפי שקלים הושלכו מחלונות בית בעת פעילות של שוטרי המחוז הצפוני ורשויות המס כנגד חשוד בהעלמת מס מהעיר שפרעםתיעוד: שטרות בשווי עשרות אלפי שקלים הושלכו מחלונות בית בעת פעילות של שוטרי המחוז הצפוני ורשויות המס כנגד חשוד בהעלמת מס מהעיר שפרעם
Banknotes strewn on the floor
(Photo: Israel Police)
After arriving at the suspect's home in Shefa-Amr, the officers were denied entry. Shortly after, they witnessed 50, 100 and 200 shekel bills flying out of the apartment’s window.
After concluding their operation, police uncovered evidence suggesting the owners had been running their business poorly while engaging in substantial tax fraud. Furthermore, a sports car owned by the business proprietors was seized.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: שטרות בשווי עשרות אלפי שקלים הושלכו מחלונות בית בעת פעילות של שוטרי המחוז הצפוני ורשויות המס כנגד חשוד בהעלמת מס מהעיר שפרעםתיעוד: שטרות בשווי עשרות אלפי שקלים הושלכו מחלונות בית בעת פעילות של שוטרי המחוז הצפוני ורשויות המס כנגד חשוד בהעלמת מס מהעיר שפרעם
Thrown out bills near home of suspect in Shefa-Amr
(Photo: Israel Police)
Last week, the police investigated another business in Shefa-Amr, where NIS 2.65 million were found before being laundered. The business is suspected to have been the center of a money laundering operation for funds acquired via various criminal activities by several criminal gangs in the city.
During the raid on the business, owned by a 48-year-old resident of Shefa-Amr suspected of involvement with a local crime syndicate operating in northern Israel, officers located a safe where millions in cash were stashed, alongside a large amount of foreign currency.
